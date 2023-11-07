INDASA Launches New E-Series Pro X Smart Repair Kit

The INDASA Group has launched the new E-Series PRO X Smart Repair Kit, a new dimension to machine sanding and polishing.

The PRO X cordless power tools have been developed for the trade professional to create the perfect finish, every time. The advanced innovative technology and robust design combine to maximize sanding performance. Built with precision and efficiency in mind, this cutting-edge cordless power tool is designed to elevate the work of trade professionals to new levels of excellence.

The PRO X represents INDASA’s commitment to superior performance. Rigorously tested and designed, this tool delivers remarkable power, precision and durability — traits that are necessary to achieve superior results.

“We acknowledge that, in many cases, the responsibility for preparation lies with the person producing the finish,” said Andrew Tindall, group commercial director for INDASA. “Having the best possible equipment has never been so critical — we’re not just offering tools, we’re offering a new standard of excellence that professionals can rely on.”

The PRO X will redefine the way professionals approach their projects. Smart features, intuitive controls and an ergonomic design will streamline workflow, minimize downtime and optimize overall efficiency.

The E-Series PRO X Smart Repair Kit is a multipurpose machine ideal for spot sanding and polishing small repairs:

Cordless for lightweight and portable use throughout the body and paint shop

Quick change system to easily alternate from rotary to random orbit action

An LED speed indicator to display different working levels

“PRO X will be a game-changer,” said Humberto Placido, group technical manager of INDASA. “With the tool’s innovative features, unparalleled performance and dedication to quality, this range will not only meet needs but also elevate output.”

For more information, contact your local INDASA distributor, visit indasa-abrasives.com, email [email protected] or call (800) 326-5909.