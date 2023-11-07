 INDASA Launches New E-Series Pro X Smart Repair Kit

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

INDASA Launches New E-Series Pro X Smart Repair Kit

The INDASA Group has launched a new E-Series PRO X Smart Repair Kit, a new dimension to machine sanding and polishing.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The INDASA Group has launched the new E-Series PRO X Smart Repair Kit, a new dimension to machine sanding and polishing.

Related Articles

The PRO X cordless power tools have been developed for the trade professional to create the perfect finish, every time. The advanced innovative technology and robust design combine to maximize sanding performance. Built with precision and efficiency in mind, this cutting-edge cordless power tool is designed to elevate the work of trade professionals to new levels of excellence.

The PRO X represents INDASA’s commitment to superior performance. Rigorously tested and designed, this tool delivers remarkable power, precision and durability — traits that are necessary to achieve superior results.

“We acknowledge that, in many cases, the responsibility for preparation lies with the person producing the finish,” said Andrew Tindall, group commercial director for INDASA. “Having the best possible equipment has never been so critical — we’re not just offering tools, we’re offering a new standard of excellence that professionals can rely on.”

The PRO X will redefine the way professionals approach their projects. Smart features, intuitive controls and an ergonomic design will streamline workflow, minimize downtime and optimize overall efficiency.

The E-Series PRO X Smart Repair Kit is a multipurpose machine ideal for spot sanding and polishing small repairs:

  • Cordless for lightweight and portable use throughout the body and paint shop
  • Quick change system to easily alternate from rotary to random orbit action
  • An LED speed indicator to display different working levels

“PRO X will be a game-changer,” said Humberto Placido, group technical manager of INDASA. “With the tool’s innovative features, unparalleled performance and dedication to quality, this range will not only meet needs but also elevate output.”

For more information, contact your local INDASA distributor, visit indasa-abrasives.com, email [email protected] or call (800) 326-5909.

You May Also Like

Products

Hunter Engineering Expands Wheelbase for Scissor Lifts

Hunter Engineering has announced new, longer variations of its popular RX14 and RX16 scissor alignment racks.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Hunter Engineering has announced new, longer variations of its popular RX14 and RX16 scissor alignment racks. These new models, RX14KL and RX16KL, can accommodate up to 195-inch two-wheel wheelbases.

The RX14KL lift gains an additional 13 inches, while the RX16KL picks up an additional 17 inches.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Garmat Introduces GarmatConnect Booth Management System

GarmatConnect makes it easy to manage energy consumption and booth utilization, controlling shop costs and increasing productivity.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SATA Introduces QMR Material Flow Regulation Device

The SATA QMR is the solution for application processes requiring frequently recurring adjustments between reduced and fully open material flow rates.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SUN Collision Launches Repair Package Solution at SEMA

The Repair Package solution is designed to streamline blueprinting processes, enabling fast and accurate estimates.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DeVilbiss Introduces Gambler Limited Edition Gun

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing has introduced the new Gambler Limited Edition DV1 Gun exclusively for the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Snap-on Tools Announces Socket to Breast Cancer Tool Sets

Snap-on is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month with “Socket to Breast Cancer” limited-edition tool sets.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Dent Fix Introduces MAXI EX Steel Dent Repair Station

This ergonomic steel panel repair tool saves technicians from bending over or kneeling when doing repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter Introduces Hawkeye XL Alignment System

Hunter’s new Hawkeye XL alignment system is designed for maximum speed, durability and ease of use for a wide range of commercial vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Matco Introduces New 1/2″ Pneumatic Impact Wrenches

With 1,700 ft. lbs. of breakaway torque, the REX MT3779 ½” pneumatic impact wrench allows the user to conquer tough automotive jobs with pure power.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers