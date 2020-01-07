Induction Innovations Introduces New Inductor ALFe Product Series

Induction Innovations, Inc. introduces the latest in Induction heating: the ALFe 3.5 and ALFe 5.0. Capable of heating aluminum and steel, these heavy-duty products are ideal for repairers who require high-end heat levels to release seized parts and panel bond adhesives.

The ALFe 3.5 and ALFe 5.0 machines deliver precise, safe and reliable heat all while saving time, consumables and salvaging parts normally discarded in the repair process.

The ALFe 3.5 (IC-3500) features:

230V/16A/P1

9-minute duty cycle

LED light indicator

Safety shut-off

1-year warranty

The ALFe 5.0 (IC-5000) features:

208V/20A/P3

30-minute duty cycle

LED light indicator

Safety shut-off

1-year warranty

For more information, call (877) 688-9633, email [email protected] or visit theinductor.com.