Connect with us

Products

Induction Innovations Introduces New Inductor ALFe Product Series

Capable of heating aluminum and steel, these heavy-duty products are ideal for repairers who require high-end heat levels to release seized parts and panel bond adhesives.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Induction Innovations, Inc. introduces the latest in Induction heating: the ALFe 3.5 and ALFe 5.0. Capable of heating aluminum and steel, these heavy-duty products are ideal for repairers who require high-end heat levels to release seized parts and panel bond adhesives.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The ALFe 3.5 and ALFe 5.0 machines deliver precise, safe and reliable heat all while saving time, consumables and salvaging parts normally discarded in the repair process.

The ALFe 3.5 (IC-3500) features:

  • 230V/16A/P1
  • 9-minute duty cycle
  • LED light indicator
  • Safety shut-off
  • 1-year warranty

The ALFe 5.0 (IC-5000) features:

  • 208V/20A/P3
  • 30-minute duty cycle
  • LED light indicator
  • Safety shut-off
  • 1-year warranty

For more information, call (877) 688-9633, email [email protected] or visit theinductor.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Induction Innovations Introduces New Inductor ALFe Product Series

on

Cebora Introduces New Dual Gun MIG Welder

on

Steck Introduces Pro Folding Parts Cart

on

Autel Releases Expansion Package for MA600 ADAS Calibration System
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Products: Induction Innovations Introduces New Inductor ALFe Product Series

Products: Cebora Introduces New Dual Gun MIG Welder

Products: Steck Introduces Pro Folding Parts Cart

News: NASTF Announces Election Results

News: Axalta Unveils 2020 Global Auto Color of Year “Sea Glass”
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Products

Make Strong Repairs to Plastic

Estimate Scrubber for Shop Profitability

Products

Versatile Chain Hookup
BodyShop Business BodyShop Business

Products

High-Performance Spray Gun
Connect
Get BodyShop Business in your inbox every weekday

This is some text encouraging people to sign up for the newsletter.