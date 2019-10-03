Body Shop Business
Induction Innovations Introduces New Mini-Ductor Thin Wall Coil Pack

Induction Innovations, Inc. has introduced the new Thin Wall Coil Pack for use with the Mini-Ductor Series. The Mini-Ductor product line allows users to release hardware from corrosion or thread lock compounds, without the dangers of an open flame.

The Thin Wall Coil Pack offers four of the most popular sizes and enables users to release rusted or corroded recessed lug nuts in a matter of seconds.

The Thin Wall Coil Pack includes the following:

  • 19mm Thin Wall Coil
  • 21mm Thin Wall Coil
  • 23mm Thin Wall Coil
  • 25mm Thin Wall Coil
  • Compact Storage Tube

For more information, call (877) 688-9633, email [email protected] or visit www.theinductor.com.

