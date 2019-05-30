Body Shop Business
Innovative Tools Releases Scangrip MULTIMATCH R Work Light

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Innovative Tools announced it has released the MULTIMATCH R work light, which features the all-daylight function, allowing repairers to choose between five different color temperatures depending on the job.

The lamp is easy to carry and ergonomically designed for a good grip on the handle. The handle is equipped with powerful integrated magnets for ﬂexible mounting, which offers high ﬂexibility and application possibilities for internal inspection of cars and other narrow areas. It also features a rechargeable, built-in power bank with USB outlet to charge mobile devices.

The lamp is designed for direct mounting on the Scangrip Tripod and Wheel Stand.

For information, visit www.innovativetools.com or call (866) 438-4884.

