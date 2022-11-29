John Bean Tru-Point Now Offers 360-View Camera Calibrations

Click Here to Read More

“ADAS calibration is not an area to cut corners,” said Jordan Krebs, product manager for John Bean. “By staying true to the commitment made for Tru-Point, the John Bean engineering group has released an innovative software update that is made available with the use of the TGT-05 kit. With the new procedures available starting with the 1.6.0 software update, Tru-Point now has 360-view camera calibrations that do not require the use of lasers, tape measures, plumb-bobs or drawing on the floor, simultaneously making the process more streamlined and comprehensive.”

John Bean customers can use the TGT-05 kit to easily calibrate the 360 cameras for a variety of manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, Ford, Lamborghini and Volkswagen. The kit attaches to opposing corners of the 360 mats on either side of the vehicle and serves as a reference point for the Tru-Point cameras to ensure the actual mats are straight, square and properly aligned to the vehicle’s cameras before beginning calibrations.