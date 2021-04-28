Connect with us

Products

Kaeser Announces New DC-HF Dessicant Dryers

The new DC-HF compact desiccant dryers are for point-of-use or other low-flow applications from 7 to 40 scfm and pressures from 58 to 218 psig.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Kaeser Compressors has announced a new DC-HF series of compact desiccant dryers for point-of-use or other low-flow applications from 7 to 40 scfm and pressures from 58 to 218 psig. These heatless, twin tower regenerating dryers are ideal for sensitive applications that require pressure dew points from -40°F to -94°F.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

All DC-HF dryers now include the Eco-Control Smart controller with Modbus TCP communications, remote on/off control, maintenance timers and operational displays. DC-HF dryers also feature operating modes which reliably meet required pressure dew points in either a fixed cycle or with the optional demand-based PDP control kit.

With easy installation as floor or optional wall-mounted units, the DC-HF dryers feature aluminum desiccant cartridges, purge solenoid valves and maintenance-free shuttle valves. Coalescing pre filter and dust collecting after filters are standard and can be installed in multiple configurations to fit tight spaces. Plus, the DC dryers’ snap-on front panel provides quick and easy access to valves, silencers and the controller if needed.

Kaeser’s premium-quality desiccant has uniform, crush-resistant beads that maximize the accessible surface area, increase moisture capture and minimize dusting.

For more information, visit us.kaeser.com/cleanair. To be connected with your local authorized Kaeser representative, call (877) 417-3527.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Milwaukee Unveils Ratchets with Flexible Head Design

Products: Grade D Breathable Air from Martech

Products: Kent Automotive Introduces Bio Mighty Degreaser

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Cobalt Step Drill Bits

Advertisement

on

Kaeser Announces New DC-HF Dessicant Dryers

on

Killer Tools Introduces New Plastic Repair System

on

AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes Launches New Sikkens Clearcoat

on

Goliath Carts Introduces ADAS Calibration and Scanning Cart
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Vehicle Trade-In Values Climb to All-Time Record High

News: ASE Introduces Military Certification Tests

Products: Kaeser Announces New DC-HF Dessicant Dryers

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Auto Glass Repair and Recalibration

Products: Killer Tools Introduces New Plastic Repair System
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Wedge Clamp Systems

Wedge Clamp Systems
Contact: Desmond ChanFax: 604-207-9593
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business