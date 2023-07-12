 Kaeser Introduces New i.Comp Reciprocating Compressors 

Available in two sizes and three configurations (G, Tower and Tower T), the i.Comp units deliver oil-free air up to 160 psi and 20 cfm.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Kaeser introduces the new i.Comp 8 and 9 oil-less compressor series. Available in two sizes and three configurations (G, Tower and Tower T), the i.Comp units deliver oil-free air up to 160 psi and 20 cfm. These innovative units are compact, quiet and energy efficient. Further, the direct drive motor and oil-less design eliminate nearly all routine service.

i.Comp series compressors feature a reliable two-cylinder, single-stage oil-less compressor with an integrated direct drive motor. Pressures can be precisely adjusted to each application’s specific needs with the proven SIGMA CONTROL 2 controller. i.Comp compressors are also available as TOWER configurations which include a receiver and drain trap, while TOWER T configurations include a refrigerated dryer. 

A small footprint and low noise make i.Comp ideal for small shops with tight spaces. The roto-molded, corrosion and impact-resistant polyethylene enclosure provides easy access to maintenance points, protects internal components and limits sound levels to 65 dBA. 

For more information, visit us.kaeser.com/icomp.

For more information or to be connected with your local authorized Kaeser representative, call (877) 417-3527.

