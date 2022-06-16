Kent Automotive Introduces Tornado Black Detailing Tool

Kent Automotive has introduced a new professional cleaning tool, the Tornador Black, that works with an air compressor to blast cleaning solution into crevices not reached by hand. It can be used for both interior jobs (dashboard, door panels, steering wheel, fabric upholstery, carpet, floor mats, tough-to-reach places between seats and in seams) and exterior jobs (fabric convertible tops, body seams, detailing of wheels and emblems).

The cone-shaped nozzle and oscillating tip create a tornado cleaning action that cleans hard and soft surfaces. It releases a fine mist of cleaning solution that does not over-saturate surfaces. Dirt and grime will quickly release from the surface, and then you wipe with a microfiber towel and turn the dial to shut off the water. Next, use the compressed air to dry the cleaned area.

The combination of the Tornador Black and the professional strength of the Kent Detail Extractor Shampoo is the answer to cleaning the interior or exterior of any vehicle. The concentrated shampoo can be mixed with cold or warm water and used with the Tornador Black to create a low-foaming detergent.