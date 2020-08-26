Killer Tools Launches 12-Volt Ozone Generator

Killer Tools’ 12-volt ozone generator will kill all bacteria, mold, viruses, allergens and odors on contact. It is the perfect tool for sanitizing vehicles before your customers arrive to pick up their vehicles.

Run the ozone generator for five to 10 minutes using the 12-volt cigarette lighter with vehicle and air circulation running, and the entire inside of the vehicle will get sanitized including all duct work. This machine is perfect for mobile jobbers, who can disinfect their trucks and inventory after work, getting it ready for the next day. Built in the USA with a 1-year warranty.

For more information, visit killertools.com.