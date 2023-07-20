 Killer Tools Launches New Bumper Hole Punch Kit

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Killer Tools Launches New Bumper Hole Punch Kit

The new ART251DX Bumper Perfect 14 Size Kit is the ultimate solution for auto pros seeking maximum versatility.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Killer Tools has launched the ART251DX Bumper Perfect 14 Size Kit, the ultimate solution for automotive professionals seeking maximum versatility.

Related Articles

This kit encompasses a comprehensive range of 14 punch sizes (17mm, 18mm, 18.2mm, 19mm, 20mm, 22.5mm, 24mm, 26mm, 26.7mm, 27mm, 28.1mm, 29.3mm, 32mm and 38.9mm), combining the ART251 and ART251EX functionalities into a single, convenient package.

The new 14-piece Bumper Perfect Hole Punch Kit is available for purchase through any authorized mobile tool dealer or directly from the official Killer Tools website at KillerTools.com.

You May Also Like

Products

Autel Expands Tesla Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel announced it has added significant Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicle diagnostic coverage with a new software release and Tesla-compatible cable.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel announced it has added significant Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicle diagnostic coverage with a new software release and Tesla-compatible cable.

Tesla update 2.0 for the Ultra series of tablets includes Read and Erase Code capabilities for Tesla Models 3 and Y on the following systems: Compressor (CMP); Steering Column Control Module (SCCM); Electric Power Assisted Steering 1 (EPAS1 ) and 2 (EPAS2 ); Center Radar (RADC); Restraints Controller Module (RCM); Electric Stability Program (ESP); iBooster (IBST); and Park Assist System (PARK). ECU Reset and Connection Test are two special functions also included in Tesla software version 2.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Tsunami Introduces CORE Series Desiccant Dryer

This manual-change desiccant air dryer is available for pre-order with an August 2023 launch.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
John Bean Tru-Point Adds New Features, Procedures

The John Bean Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool has a new software update available (1.8.0) that includes new procedures, features and improvements.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Wrenchers Announces New Catalog with Double the Equipment

More than 25,000 lifts, tools and equipment from 39 brands available online or by phone.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Dannmar Upgrades DB-70 Automatic Wheel Balancer

The updated DB-70 automatic wheel balancer from Dannmar offers reliable, consistent performance thanks to its digital sensor technology and other features.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Autel Debuts Remote Expert-Ready XLink Programmer 

Autel has announced the launch of the MaxiFLASH XLink, a three-in-one programming, communication and Remote Expert-ready touchscreen device.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Kaeser Introduces New 60- to 125-HP Compressors

Kaeser Compressors’ CSD series compressors now feature five models from 60 to 125 HP with significantly improved efficiency over a wider range of flows and pressures.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
TEXA Now Supports Easier Access to Chrysler, Fiat Vehicles

TEXA customers can now activate their AutoAuth account to easily unlock the SGW module on 2017+ Chrysler and Fiat vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maxi-Miser Announces PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition

Maxi-Miser by ApolloSpray has announced the PRECISION-5 PRO Limited Edition Auto, the most advanced TrueHVLP painting system for automotive applications.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers