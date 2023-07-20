Killer Tools Launches New Bumper Hole Punch Kit

Killer Tools has launched the ART251DX Bumper Perfect 14 Size Kit, the ultimate solution for automotive professionals seeking maximum versatility.

This kit encompasses a comprehensive range of 14 punch sizes (17mm, 18mm, 18.2mm, 19mm, 20mm, 22.5mm, 24mm, 26mm, 26.7mm, 27mm, 28.1mm, 29.3mm, 32mm and 38.9mm), combining the ART251 and ART251EX functionalities into a single, convenient package.

The new 14-piece Bumper Perfect Hole Punch Kit is available for purchase through any authorized mobile tool dealer or directly from the official Killer Tools website at KillerTools.com.