Milwaukee Introduces New Bi-Metal Hole Saws

Milwaukee Tool is updating their lineup of cutting solutions with the second generation of Hole-Dozer Bi-Metal Hole Saws. With a 3.5 TPI tooth design, the updated hole saws are durable and provide users with the longest life in metal-cutting applications.

The hole saws feature an all-access slot design for easier plug removal, and increased pilot bit visibility allows for accurate placement. The new hole saws are proudly made in the USA and feature the industry’s only Lifetime Tooth Break Warranty.

New hole saw cases are also available with interchangeable pegs for ultimate customization. The new cases are compatible with all Milwaukee Hole Saws, and the small case easily fits into PACKOUT Storage Solutions.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.