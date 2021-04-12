Milwaukee Introduces New Cobalt Step Drill Bits

Milwaukee Tool announced it is now a full-solution provider for step drill bits with the introduction of their new Cobalt Step Bits.

Made in the USA, the Milwaukee Cobalt Step Drill Bits are designed from the ground up to deliver unmatched performance with up to 15x life in stainless steel and over 1,000 holes in mild steel.

The Cobalt Step Bits feature an elongated dual flute offering best heat management, and smaller steps to provide the smoothest drilling experience. The Rapid Strike Tip delivers up to 2x faster holes in stainless. Optimized for cordless dDrills, the 3-Flat Secure-Grip reduces bit slippage. The laser-engraved reference marks allow users to easily stop on any size. The bits provide best-in-class performance when used on low speeds and with cutting fluid for stainless steel and high speeds for mild steel. For optimal use, the bits are recommended for mild and stainless steel up to 14ga thickness.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.