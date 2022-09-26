Products: Milwaukee Introduces New High-Speed Ratchets
Milwaukee Tool has introduced new M12 FUEL 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets. These solutions deliver the most access in tight spaces, while providing the fastest ratcheting speeds and up to 35 ft.-lbs. of max torque.
Featuring the longest reach and smallest head size, users can complete critical applications around automobile and heavy-duty equipment. The extended neck design provides 20% more reach than competitive ratchets. The compact head profile and recessed forward-reverse shift knob reduces the width, providing best in class access at 0.76”.
Delivering 450 RPM, these tools provide speeds up to 35% faster than other cordless ratchets. The high speeds increase a technician’s daily productivity and reduce fatigue by allowing them to remove and fasten more bolts back-to-back throughout the day. Providing up to 35 ft.-lbs. of max torque, these ratchets offer pneumatic performance without the hassle of hoses, cords or routine tool maintenance. In addition, the M12 FUEL 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets deliver the same torque as pneumatic solutions to break free and run stubborn fasteners.
The new M12 FUEL 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets join the M12 Cordless System, the largest sub-compact system on the market, focused on delivering industry-leading durability and the power to complete applications in the tightest spaces. Currently the M12 System is made up of more than 125 solutions.
