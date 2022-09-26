 Milwaukee Introduces New High-Speed Ratchets
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Milwaukee Introduces New High-Speed Ratchets

on

Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers

on

Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger

on

Matco Tools Introduces New Rat Fink Tool Cart
Advertisement

Transtar Introduces Paladin Industrial Coatings Line

Paladin Industrial Coatings is a superior industrial coatings line designed to defend, protect and enhance.

Collision & Classics Beats the Heat with Evercoat Products

Collision & Classics in Beaumont, Texas, is a big fan of Evercoat's Rage Ultra Xtra product.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New High-Speed Ratchets

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois

News: I-CAR Announces On-Site Education at SEMA Show

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Milwaukee Introduces New High-Speed Ratchets

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new M12 FUEL 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new M12 FUEL 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets. These solutions deliver the most access in tight spaces, while providing the fastest ratcheting speeds and up to 35 ft.-lbs. of max torque. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Featuring the longest reach and smallest head size, users can complete critical applications around automobile and heavy-duty equipment. The extended neck design provides 20% more reach than competitive ratchets. The compact head profile and recessed forward-reverse shift knob reduces the width, providing best in class access at 0.76”.  

Delivering 450 RPM, these tools provide speeds up to 35% faster than other cordless ratchets. The high speeds increase a technician’s daily productivity and reduce fatigue by allowing them to remove and fasten more bolts back-to-back throughout the day. Providing up to 35 ft.-lbs. of max torque, these ratchets offer pneumatic performance without the hassle of hoses, cords or routine tool maintenance. In addition, the M12 FUEL 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets deliver the same torque as pneumatic solutions to break free and run stubborn fasteners. 

Advertisement

The new M12 FUEL 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets join the M12 Cordless System, the largest sub-compact system on the market, focused on delivering industry-leading durability and the power to complete applications in the tightest spaces. Currently the M12 System is made up of more than 125 solutions. 

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: KBS Coatings Introduces Fusion FPP Flexible Plastics Primer

Products: Filter Out Contaminants with the 5 Micron Compressed Air Filter

Products: Breathable Air from your Existing Air Compressor

Products: TOPDON to Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing and Charging Tool

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business