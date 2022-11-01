Milwaukee Introduces New M12 FUEL Bandfile

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the new M12 FUEL Bandfile, which delivers fast spot removal, unmatched control and greater mobility and access in application, delivering increased efficiency and accuracy on the job.

Available in both 18- and 13-inch sizes, Milwaukee’s new bandfiles provide professional automotive technicians with the fastest spot weld removal on the market, driving increased productivity and improved performance on the job. Harnessing the power of M12 FUEL technology, these bandfiles deliver a best-in-class material removal rate and are resistant to belt slip, offering a pneumatic performance without the hassle of hoses, cords or routine tool maintenance. When equipped with an M12 RedLithium XC 4.0 battery, users can remove up to 50 spot welds using the 18-inch bandfile and up to 40 spot welds with the 13-inch bandfile on a single charge.

