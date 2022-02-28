Milwaukee Introduces New M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the new M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light, a multiple spectrum light that provides the best LED color quality and run-time with five color temperatures to replicate natural sunlight.

The M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light has 1000 lumens of output with a 98+ color rendering index to illuminate metallics and imperfections in the paint. Additionally, the variations in color temperature provide professionals with a full spectrum of sunlight from early morning to midday and overcast.

Powered by M12 RedLithium batteries, the light has three power modes that provide up to 14 hours of output and run-time on low. Built to withstand the toughest conditions, it is resistant to common chemicals found in auto body shops and is IP54-rated.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.