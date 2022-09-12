 Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger

on

Matco Tools Introduces New Rat Fink Tool Cart

on

Dannmar Introduces New D4-12A Alignment Lift

on

KBS Coatings Introduces Fusion FPP Flexible Plastics Primer
Advertisement

Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger

Sponsored Content: Building Communities & Experience through Give Back Programs

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Twin Cities Veteran

Associations: AASP/NJ’s Fall Kickoff Meeting Mixes Car Enthusiasm and Education

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger

The new M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger can charge six M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery packs in just three hours.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger, which can charge six M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery packs in just three hours so users can get back to work quicker. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“As our M18 system continues to expand, there is a growing need for a portable, multi-bay, fast charging solution,” said Kelli Semon, product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “We are excited to pair our charging technology with PACKOUT Modular Storage, delivering faster charging and increased portability, leading to our most versatile M18 charger yet.”  

The new M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger can charge two batteries simultaneously at a rapid charge rate. Users can charge one battery at a time on each side of the charger, with charging then automatically moving sequentially to the next available battery as charging progresses. The increased charge speed reduces downtime spent waiting for batteries to charge, delivering more productivity with every charge. Full compatibility with the PACKOUT Modular Storage System provides an optimized solution for transporting and storing batteries on the jobsite. The USB-A port provides charging of personal devices such as phones, headlamps and flashlights.  

Advertisement

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Breathable Air from your Existing Air Compressor

Products: TOPDON to Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing and Charging Tool

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Cutting Pliers and Screwdrivers

Products: Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business