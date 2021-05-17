Connect with us

Milwaukee Introduces One-Piece Carbide Hole Cutters

Featuring a one-piece solid design, these carbide cutters promote stable and accurate drilling and provide added durability and dependability cut after cut.
Milwaukee Tool announced it has added to their lineup of metal cutting solutions with the new One-Piece Carbide Hole Cutters. Featuring a one-piece solid design, these carbide cutters promote stable and accurate drilling and provide added durability and dependability cut after cut.

The One-Piece Carbide Hole Cutters are designed with carbide for longer life and smooth cuts in stainless steel and other hard metals. The carbide teeth provide increased life and heat resistance, keeping bits cool throughout operation. These new cutters have a three-flat shank, optimizing each cutter for use in drill/drivers and making them perfect for fast, mobile cutting applications. To prevent over-drilling, a stop shoulder design limits cuts to a 3/16” depth. The Spring Loaded Pilot Bit allows for fast and efficient drilling with clean plug ejection upon completion of each hole.

The new cutters will be available in sizes ranging from 3/4” to 4-1/2” and will be sold individually and in four-piece or eight-piece kits.

