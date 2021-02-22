Milwaukee Launches Cordless Low Speed Tire Buffer

Click Here to Read More

The M12 Fuel Low Speed Tire Buffer is a full pneumatic replacement, delivering the power and control needed for passenger, light truck and commercial flat repairs with lasting run-time to outlast a day’s work.



“When it comes to tire flat repair applications, tire technicians and automotive professionals have long depended upon pneumatic solutions that limit mobility and increase daily maintenance costs with the need for hoses, compressors and generators,” said Eric Rusch, group product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “By harnessing the cordless technology behind our M12 Fuel System, we’re now able to deliver the world’s first cordless low speed tire buffer with pneumatic performance, allowing for a more productive and safer shop experience for the automotive professional.”

As with all M12 Fuel products, the tire buffer features three Milwaukee-exclusive innovations – the Powerstate Brushless Motor, RedLithium Battery Pack and RedLink PLUS Intelligence Hardware and Software. The Powerstate Brushless Motor delivers the power to complete demanding buffing and drilling applications across passenger, light truck and commercial tires, while the RedLink Plus Intelligence enables full-circle communication between the tool and battery. This advanced electronic package provides the world’s first tire buffer with 2-Mode Drive Control and is the only tool that adheres to both USTMA standards of 1,200 RPM for drilling and less than 5,000 RPM for buffing, to avoid costly mistakes and ensure consistent flat repairs. When paired with the M12 RedLithium XC4.0Ah battery, the tire buffer delivers enough run-time to complete up to 30 flat repairs on a single charge.



For users that prefer an ergonomic right-angle design and need more power to drill through tires, a M12 Fuel Commercial Tire Flat Repair Combo Kit includes both the M12 Fuel Low Speed Tire Buffer and the M12 Fuel 1/2″ Drill Driver. Complete with a lighter and shorter design than pneumatic drills, the M12 Fuel 1/2″ Drill Driver also has a low speed mode of 450 RPM to complete drilling applications in tough commercial tires without smoking. With both the tire buffer and drill driver, commercial tire technicians have a fully cordless solution.



The new M12 FUEL™ Low Speed Tire Buffer joins the M12™ Cordless System, the largest sub-compact system on the market, focused on delivering industry-leading durability and power in the tightest spaces. Currently the M12™ System is made up of more than 100 solutions.



Tire Buffing Accessories Too!

To further increase productivity, flared contour buffing wheels are available in a 2.5” size for passenger to commercial tires and a 2” size for passenger and light truck buffing. For more consistent and faster buffing, the contour design hugs the shape of the tire and the flared design is more compact to increase access.