Milwaukee Tool Adds New Knee Pads to PPE Offering

The new knee pad lineup is designed to provide all-day comfort on the jobsite and is EN14404 tested.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Milwaukee Tool announced it has added knee pads to their personal protective equipment offering.

The new knee pad lineup comes in a variety of cap styles including Free-Flex, Hard Cap Gel, Performance, Non-Marring Performance and Stabilizer Performance. These solutions are designed to provide all-day comfort on the jobsite and are EN14404 tested.

“Knee injuries are ranked third among all serious work injuries,” said Zach Richman, group product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “However, most knee pads on the market today are not designed with comfort and functionality in mind, so users often settle or choose not to use knee pads at all. With our new lineup of knee pads, we can now deliver a comfortable and durable knee pad solutions that users across all trades can use.”

The Free-Flex Knee Pads are constructed of lightweight, comfortable foam that allows users to easily move around the jobsite. They are built with a water-resistant cap and adjustable straps for easy and quick size adjustments.

The Hard Cap Gel Knee Pads are built with a secure gel zone to provide better comfort and create a contoured fit to the user’s knees. Constructed with thick, comfortable foam and durable caps, these knee pads are designed for extended wear and can withstand a variety of surfaces.

The Performance Knee Pads provide maximum comfort and deliver the longest life. These knee pads are constructed of pressure-reducing foam that maintains its shape for extended wear and layered gel that absorbs pressure and supports the knee for all-day kneeling. To withstand changing jobsite conditions, the knee pads are complete with a robust, durable cap. Non-Marring Performance Knee Pads are also available for applications on sensitive surfaces.

The Stabilizer Performance Knee Pads are equipped with large flat caps, making them the most stable knee pads for working in stationary locations and layered gel that absorbs pressure to support the knee during all-day kneeling. These knee pads are built with a hinged thigh strap for better mobility, allowing the user to easily move around the jobsite.

For more information or to view the entire line, visit milwaukeetool.com/ppe.

