Motor Supply Co. Introduces New UltraGrit Abrasives

Engineered for ultra-performance and durability, UltraGrit delivers unparalleled precision and efficiency.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Motor Supply Co., a leading innovator in the automotive industry, has introduced UltraGrit, a cutting-edge line of sandpaper designed exclusively for collision repair professionals.

Engineered for ultra-performance and durability, UltraGrit delivers unparalleled precision and efficiency, ensuring a flawless finish every time. UltraGrit offers everyday savings without sacrificing quality, and satisfaction is guaranteed.

This great product is delivered straight to your shop, without a bunch of big company expenses. Motor Supply Co.’s mission is to perform for you. Elevate your craftsmanship with UltraGrit and experience the future of collision repair.

For more information, visit ultragritabrasives.com or email [email protected].

