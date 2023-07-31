 MSO Symposium Announces Date and Location for 2023 Event

MSO Symposium Announces Date and Location for 2023 Event

The 12th annual MSO Symposium will take place Monday, Oct. 30 at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas during SEMA/AAPEX week.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Advisory board members for the MSO Symposium have announced that the 12th annual MSO Symposium will take place Monday, Oct. 30 at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas during SEMA/AAPEX week.

This unique program provides executive-level information on current trends in the collision repair industry along with micro- and macro-economic impacts.

“The MSO Symposium is the perfect place to meet the best and brightest of the collision industry,” said David Black, corporate collision director at Dealer Group, Body by Cochran. “Whether it’s keeping up with industry trends, taking a forward look at where the business is headed or simply networking with colleagues, the MSO Symposium is the place to be.”

This year’s event will begin at 9 a.m. PDT with coffee, networking and a sponsor showcase. Following this will be an informative program that highlights important business trends involving the economy, private equity and industry consolidation, in addition to informative panel discussions and future outlooks in the collision repair industry. The one-day conference sessions conclude at 5:30 p.m., and an evening networking reception will directly follow.

Those interested in registering for the 2023 event should be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Those able to attend this closed meeting include insurers, OEMs, multi-shop operators and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

Early-bird registration will open next week and will be available for a limited time.

Equipment and service providers to the industry are also invited to attend the event via one of the limited sponsorship opportunities.

For more information, visit msosymposium.com or email [email protected].

