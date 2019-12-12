NCACAR and SCACAR Merge to Form the Carolinas Collision Association

The North Carolina Association of Collision and Repair (NCACAR) and the South Carolina Association of Collision and Repair (SCACAR) announced they will be merging on Jan. 1, 2020, to form the Carolinas Collision Association. This merger will allow members and sponsors to take advantage of opportunities that were previously unattainable.

Both associations have already independently created relationships with sponsors, speakers and products that have attracted national attention, but with the merger publicly known, more educational opportunities have been made available and attendance has been stronger.

With the merger materializing, the sponsorship opportunities are reaching a wider audience and allowing for greater opportunities to create relationships. As NCACAR and SCACAR have both made traction and gained momentum in their respective states, the time is perfect to reach an eager audience that is thirsting for knowledge and support.

For more information, visit carolinascollisionassociation.com.