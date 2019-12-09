Classic Collision Expands into South Florida with Carolina Auto Body Acquisition





Classic Collision Inc., an Atlanta-based collision repair company, announced that it has acquired Carolina Auto Body across the South Florida region.

Carolina Auto Body has served the Southeast Florida area since 2014, operating seven locations in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Pompano Beach and Tamarac. Carolina Auto Body has deep roots in the Carolina regions with four generations of body shop history bringing decades of knowledge and experience. As a family-owned and operated business, they have continued the legacy of doing things the “Carolina Way” from the Carolinas to Florida, which is to provide outstanding, fast and friendly service with a smile. Their goal has always been to merge top-tier professionalism and quality with the kind of service one might expect from a close friend or neighbor.

The addition of Carolina Auto Body to the Classic Collision family will increase the Classic Collision footprint to 34 shops in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and now Florida. In addition, this will bring the Classic Collision employee count to over 720. With similar family-owned values, the two companies look forward to merging the Classic and Carolina families together to continue to provide industry-leading service to their customers.

Both companies have invested into their shops and employees by maintaining I-CAR Gold status and acquiring national auto manufacturers’ certifications to guarantee safe and accurate repairs for their customers.

Classic Collision‘s plan to expand nationally remains ahead of schedule. They expect to leapfrog into the “Big 4” MSO category within 12 to 24 months.