Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Consolidators

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crash Depot in Auburndale, Fla.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers


Crash Depot has been servicing customers in Polk County since 2012. Once a one-man operation, this family-owned repair center has grown its reputation to become one of the most highly recommended shops in the area.

“I believe that this strategic decision will contribute to the business’s continued growth and success under the Classic Collision leadership,” said Chance Smith, former owner of Crash Depot.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “The year 2023 has been a great year for Classic, as we hit several milestones. We’ve grown to new states and expanded in existing states while keeping our culture intact. I could not be prouder to welcome the Crash Depot team into the Classic family.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

