Classic Collision Adds Five New Locations in Colorado

Classic Collision announced five new closings with the acquisition of Colorado Auto Body in Aurora, Denver, Castle Rock and Littleton, Colo.

Colorado Auto Body has serviced customers since 1984, with a reputation for quality auto repairs and excellent customer service. This group has grown under the discipline of caring professionals, always applying their experience, continued training and attention to detail for every customer.

“Our mission has been to provide quality, professional collision repair coupled with our total commitment to provide you, our customer, with the highest quality of workmanship and service, and we have faith that Classic Collision will uphold our mission,” said Bill Lipsitz, former owner of Colorado Auto Body.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We recognize topnotch workmanship and the dedication to customers within the Colorado Auto Body organization and look forward to adding these high-quality locations to our growing

Colorado market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.