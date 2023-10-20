 Classic Collision Adds New Location in Colorado

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Colorado

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Michael's Auto Body & Glass in Castle Rock, Colo.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Michael’s Auto Body & Glass in Castle Rock, Colo.

Michael’s Auto Body & Glass has serviced Castle Rock for over 30 years with quality repairs and exceptional service. They were voted the best auto repairer in Douglas County for 10 straight years and were known for their state-of-the-art collision facility.

“Our commitment has been to return customers’ vehicles to their former glory as quickly as possible while providing
them with a seamless, hassle-free experience, and I’m sure that Classic Collision is the right organization to continue that commitment,” said Michael Seda, former owner of Michael’s Auto Body & Glass.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome Michael’s Auto Body & Glass team to the Classic family. Their efficient and professionally trained team has extensive experience as a leading repair center in
Douglas County, and we are confident they will be a great addition to our Colorado market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

