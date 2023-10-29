 Classic Collision Adds First Location in Memphis, Tenn.

Consolidators

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Collision Craft in Memphis, Tenn.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Collision Craft in Memphis, Tenn.

Collision Craft has been locally owned and operated, with over 40 years of experience servicing Memphis. Collision Craft’s focus was to provide customers with the best quality and service possible to gain their complete satisfaction with the repair process.

“We have strived to be the auto repair facility people turn to for all their automotive needs in Shelby County and
know handing over the reins to an organization that is invested in the growth in Memphis will ensure continued customer satisfaction,” said Chad Brown, one of the former owners of Collision Craft.

Added Classic Collision COO Charlie Drake, “We are thrilled to welcome our first Memphis-based center Collision Craft team to the Classic family. We look forward to our newest expansion in Memphis, my home market, and where my journey into the collision industry began.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

