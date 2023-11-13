 Classic Collision Reaches 250 Locations

Classic Collision Reaches 250 Locations

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of three Colorado shops: Vintage Autoworks & Collision, Body’s by Brown and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision has announced three new closings in Colorado: Vintage Autoworks & Collision in Littleton, Body’s by Brown in Englewood and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning in Greeley.

The owner of Vintage Autoworks & Collision, Body’s by Brown and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning has brought high-quality, reliable auto repairs to the Denver area for over 25 years. All three locations have done a phenomenal job setting themselves apart from the competition with continuous training, attention to detail and being a leader in the collision industry.

“We feel the culture at Classic Collision matches what we have strived for with all three of our locations,” said Chris Brown, former owner of Vintage Autoworks & Collision, Body’s by Brown and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning. “With their unparalleled customer service and reputation in the collision industry, we look forward to having our team join their family.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “This acquisition brings us to our 250th location milestone. These three new locations in our Colorado market will help us expand our footprint, allowing us to provide our customers with
additional options.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

Consolidators

Fix Network Experiences Huge Growth in Saudi Arabia Market

Fix Network has made significant strides in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia market with 17 locations since its launch in January 2023. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

With a strong commitment to delivering top-quality automotive repair and customer service, Fix Network and its Fix Auto Collision and Fix Auto Service brands is rapidly becoming the trusted multi-brand repair network for vehicle owners and insurance partners throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Along with its strategic partner, Gulf Motor Company (GMC), a part of United Motors Group (UMG), Fix Network has made significant strides in the KSA market with 17 locations since its launch in January 2023. 

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride for Divine Flight Foundation

Crash Champions recently presented the gift of a fully restored vehicle to the Divine Flight Foundation, a community organization that promotes access to holistic educational opportunities for families across Florida.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in Florida

The 21,000-square-foot repair center is located in Valrico, Fla., and officially opened to customers on Oct. 23, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Greater Memphis Area

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of 3A Collision in Bartlett, Tenn., and Oakland, Tenn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market

Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Oct. 30.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Hands Out Executive of Year Awards at SEMA

Greg Solesbee of CARSTAR Hayden won the single-shop award, and Charlie Drake of Classic Collision won the multi-shop award.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds First Location in Memphis, Tenn.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Collision Craft in Memphis, Tenn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Recognizes 20th Anniversary of CARSTAR MSO

Tom Martin, owner of Sidney Body CARSTAR, Troy CARSTAR and Piqua CARSTAR, recently reached his 20th year of service as a CARSTAR franchisee.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers