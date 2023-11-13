Classic Collision Reaches 250 Locations

Classic Collision has announced three new closings in Colorado: Vintage Autoworks & Collision in Littleton, Body’s by Brown in Englewood and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning in Greeley.

The owner of Vintage Autoworks & Collision, Body’s by Brown and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning has brought high-quality, reliable auto repairs to the Denver area for over 25 years. All three locations have done a phenomenal job setting themselves apart from the competition with continuous training, attention to detail and being a leader in the collision industry.

“We feel the culture at Classic Collision matches what we have strived for with all three of our locations,” said Chris Brown, former owner of Vintage Autoworks & Collision, Body’s by Brown and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning. “With their unparalleled customer service and reputation in the collision industry, we look forward to having our team join their family.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “This acquisition brings us to our 250th location milestone. These three new locations in our Colorado market will help us expand our footprint, allowing us to provide our customers with

additional options.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.