 Classic Collision Now Second Largest Collision Provider in Denver

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Classic Collision Now Second Largest Collision Provider in Denver

Focus Advisors is reporting that Classic Collision has vaulted from being the fifth-largest provider to the second-largest by locations in the Denver market.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Focus Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions advisory firm who represented Colorado Auto Body in its recent sale and most of Classic Collision’s Denver-area acquisitions, is reporting that Classic Collision in just the last year has vaulted from being the fifth-largest provider to the second-largest by locations in the Denver market. Now with 15 shops in the Denver and Fort Collins areas, Classic is only second to Caliber in terms of its footprint in this high-growth and attractive MSA.

Related Articles

“Classic’s rapid rise in Denver will be one of the highlights in our forthcoming Year In Review article,” said Madeleine Rich, associate with Focus Advisors. “Denver is already a highly consolidated market with very few MSO acquisition opportunities, so watching this happen over just the last 12 months was remarkable.“

Added Focus Advisors Partner Chris Lane, “Classic saw the opportunity to acquire significant share in a top 10 U.S. market, then marshaled their resources to get it. There was no shortage of buyers interested in these attractive MSOs, but Classic came out on top. They were successful exits for each one of our three MSO clients, who today remain happy they chose to go with Classic.”

Focus Advisors’ clients in the Denver market included Bill Lipsitz, owner of the five-shop Colorado Auto Body; Chris Brown, owner of the three-shop MSO consisting of Vintage Autoworks, Body’s by Brown and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning Services; and Lynette and Gunnar Greenemeier of the two-shop Highlands MSO.

All three of these clients were part of Classic’s acquisition spree of 11 shops just in the last year. Since Classic Collision first entered the Denver market in January 2022, they’ve acquired a total of 15 stores, buying shops in Lakewood (one shop), Littleton (three), northwest Denver (one), south Denver (two), Thornton (one), Commerce City (one), Castle Rock (two), Greeley (one), Englewood (one) and Aurora (two). While Caliber still significantly exceeds any of the other consolidators in terms of its Denver footprint, Classic now ranks second, equaling or exceeding the number of shops of the next three largest consolidators in Denver: Gerber, Crash Champions and Kaizen.

For more information on Focus Advisors, visit focusadvisors.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Fix Auto USA Salutes U.S. Army Vet Franchisee

This past Veterans Day, Fix Auto USA honored veterans among its franchise partners and corporate team members for their military service.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

This past Veterans Day, Fix Auto USA honored veterans among its franchise partners and corporate team members for their military service, including Ian Morton, a U.S. army veteran who owns Fix Auto Tucson-Thoroughbred and Fix Auto Sierra Vista collision repair facilities in Arizona. 

Morton's decision to serve his country was inspired in part by a family ancestor who signed the Declaration of Independence. Today, he gives back to veterans in need through the Warrior Healing Center in Sierra Vista which provides suicide prevention and other services to local veterans.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Maaco Announces Regional Cup Award Winners

Maaco announced the Maaco Regional Cup awards, which recognize operators for top sales, production and overall performance within their given region.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Greenbriar Announces Recapitalization of VIVE Collision

New investment in rapidly expanding collision repair platform broadens Greenbriar’s footprint in the auto aftermarket sector.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Presents $70,000 to Susan G. Komen

Crash Champions recently presented a gift in the amount of $70,000 to Susan G. Komen on the heels of its Champions for a Cause campaign.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Liss Hosts Local Police, Fire for Lunch

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body of Crown Point and Schererville, Ind., recently hosted local police, fire and town management for lunch as a “thank you” for their service.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Maaco Convention Celebrates Top Award Winners

At the first night of the 2023 Maaco Convention, Maaco honored those franchise partners who excelled in key performance categories.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Does Mexico Convention
Crash Champions Expands in Washington

Crash Champions has announced continued expansion across the state of Washington with the acquisition of Queen City Auto Rebuild.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ProColor Collision Expands in California

ProColor Collision continues its growth in California with its newest location in Sun Valley, ProColor Collision Sun Valley.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Reaches 250 Locations

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of three Colorado shops: Vintage Autoworks & Collision, Body’s by Brown and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers