ProColor Collision Welcomes First East Coast Shop - BodyShop Business

Fix Network announced that the first ProColor Collision in North Carolina now serves the greater Greensboro area as part of ProColor Collision’s growing family of collision repair facilities in the U.S. The new location is owned and operated by Russ Morgan, who has spent more than 30 years in the collision repair industry.

ProColor Collision Greensboro West, formerly Phoenix Body and Paint LLC, carries I-CAR Gold status and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, a dedicated customer service team and technicians who provide customers a positive experience from beginning to end.

“After serving in the military in Desert Storm, I decided to pursue my lifelong interest in automobiles and trained to be a collision technician,” said Morgan. “After spending more than 25 years doing auto body work, I opened my own business and built this shop from the ground up.”

What started seven years ago as one bumper job and a focus on the future grew into a thriving business thanks to the efforts of Morgan’s son, Ryan, and the rest of the dedicated team. With steady growth came the challenges of managing customer needs and supplier relationships, developing strategies to work with various insurers, and providing resources and benefits for a growing team.

“After talking with a few organizations that wanted to purchase my successful business, I learned about ProColor Collision,” Morgan said. “They provide the perfect combination of support and resources to help us continue to grow. I remain a business owner but now have the backing of an international organization that provides buying power, relationships with insurers, proven business tools, ongoing training and the ability to offer benefits that most small independent shops aren’t able to provide. I know we haven’t reached our peak yet and, with this added support, the future is bright for the employees and customers of ProColor Collision Greensboro West.”

ProColor Collision Greensboro West appreciates its community members and supports the greater Greensboro community’s veterans, first responders, hospital employees and University of North Carolina Greensboro students with a 10% discount on all services.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better shop owner and team to be the first ProColor Collision location in North Carolina,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network, ProColor Collision USA. “We are confident Russ and his team will be a successful part of our family of accomplished collision repair facilities and will meet the auto body repair needs of private and commercial customers through the greater Greensboro area.”

For more information about ProColor Collision, visit procolor.com.

For more information on Fix Network, visit fixnetwork.com.