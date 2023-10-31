 Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Greater Memphis Area

Consolidators

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of 3A Collision in Bartlett, Tenn., and Oakland, Tenn.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

3A Collision has serviced the Greater Memphis area for many years with a stress-free repair process. Both locations have worked hard to ensure the highest level of customer service experience, as being awarded Memphis Most Community’s Choice Award winner.

“We have been honored to serve Shelby and Fayette County and be recognized as the top-performing repair centers in the greater Memphis area,” said Bruce Hudgins, former owner of 3A Collision. “We believe Classic Collision to be the right one to continue our efforts in the Memphis area.”

Added Classic Collision COO Charlie Drake, “It’s such a privilege to reunite with colleagues in Memphis and announce two more great shops. We are honored to welcome our newest teammates to the Classic Family and look
forward to our continued growth in Memphis.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

