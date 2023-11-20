 Greenbriar Announces Recapitalization of VIVE Collision

New investment in rapidly expanding collision repair platform broadens Greenbriar’s footprint in the auto aftermarket sector.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Greenbriar Equity Group announced that funds managed by Greenbriar recently completed the growth recapitalization of VIVE Collision, a leading multi-site collision repair operator, in partnership with the company’s management and Garnett Station Partners. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Vartan Jerian, Jr., Scott Leffler and Philip Taub, and led by an executive team with more than 50 years of industry experience, VIVE operates 35 collision repair facilities across the Northeastern U.S. The company maintains a dedicated focus on providing the highest-quality, people-first collision repair experience in the industry by prioritizing honesty, transparency and reliability for its customers.

“Since we started, our mission has been to build a scaled, people-first collision repair provider that delivers the highest quality, customer-centric experience,” said Vartan Jerian, CEO of VIVE. “We would like to thank the entire team from Garnett Station Partners, who showed an incredible commitment to investing in our company and our people to help VIVE maximize its potential. We are thrilled to have found a partner in Greenbriar who not only shares our foundational values, but also has significant experience building leading, multi-site vehicle aftermarket services businesses. With Greenbriar’s support, we will continue to prioritize VIVE’s differentiated service and quality offering, while further expanding the business throughout our core markets.”

Added Garnett Station Partners Managing Director Jordan Garay, “It has been a pleasure to work with Vartan, Scott and Phil over the last few years and we’ve been extremely impressed with the tremendous growth the entire VIVE team has achieved since our investment — taking the company from a single location at inception to over 30 locations across seven states today. We are strong believers in the future of their business and are excited to see where Greenbriar and the management team take VIVE in its next chapter of growth.”

The investment by Greenbriar will support VIVE’s ongoing growth strategy, both organically and through M&A, as well as continued investment in the company’s infrastructure and operational resources.

“We’ve spent significant time evaluating opportunities in the collision repair space and are thrilled to partner with VIVE,” said Matt Burke, managing director at Greenbriar. “Not only are they top-tier operators, but the VIVE team has established an outstanding track record of identifying and acquiring the highest quality shops in what is still a very fragmented segment of the market. We look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation as a leading consolidator while continuing to deliver exceptional service to VIVE’s diverse and loyal customer base.”

For more information on VIVE Collision, visit vivecollision.com.

