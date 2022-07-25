VIVE Collision Earns First Subaru Certification in Maine

VIVE Collision, a leading MSO, announced that its partner shop, Hewitt’s Auto Body based in Yarmouth, Maine, is the first collision repair facility in the state to become a Subaru Certified Collision Center.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“At VIVE Collision, we hold ourselves accountable to the highest repair and safety standards in the industry, which is why we are committed to obtaining OEM certifications that provide our technicians with the best training, equipment and parts to deliver the highest-quality possible repair for our customers,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., cofounder and CEO of VIVE Collision. “We have been working with Subaru over the last several months to meet their rigorous training and equipment requirements, and we are proud to announce that Hewitt’s Auto Body is the first collision repair facility to hold this certification in the state of Maine.”

Advertisement

The Subaru collision repair certification requires shops in its network to achieve I-CAR Gold status; follow the Subaru repair procedures for each qualified repair; and have their tools, equipment and facility meet the high specifications for accurately repairing all Subaru vehicle models. Additionally, Subaru Certified Collision Centers undergo a repair audit twice a year to review the quality of work performed — including the safety of their technicians. “We are excited to have a VIVE Collision shop as our first Subaru Certified Collision Center in Maine,” said Devin Wilcox, collision certification manager, Subaru of America, Inc. “Maine is an important market for Subaru, and VIVE’s rapid expansion along with their commitment to the highest repair standards in the industry and continuous training for their technicians made it a natural fit. Hewitt’s Auto Body is well-known in its community, and we feel very confident in referring Subaru owners of Maine to them.”

Advertisement

Founded in 2021 by Vartan Jerian, Jr., Scott Leffler and Philip Taub, and led by an executive team with more than 50 years of industry experience, VIVE operates collision repair facilities across four states with a dedicated focus on providing the highest-quality, people-first collision repair experience in the industry by prioritizing honesty, transparency and reliability for its customers. As a Subaru certification partner, VIVE Collision will support the Subaru Love Promise, the automaker’s vision dedicated to showing love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru. Through this program, VIVE Collision has and will continue to actively engage in community volunteer activities in environment, health, hunger, education and animal well-being.

Advertisement