Classic Collision Opens New Location in Virginia



Classic Collision has announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Hampton, Va.

Classic Collision Aberdeen is located in the Hampton Roads area and five miles from Classic’s Hampton location. This newly renovated building is Classic’s seventh Virginia location within the past few months.

“We are pleased to end 2023 with a new location to serve the Virginia Beach communities as our newest Classic Collision center,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “I could not be happier where we stand today as an organization and look forward to an even better 2024.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.



