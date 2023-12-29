 Classic Collision Opens New Location in Virginia

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Classic Collision Opens New Location in Virginia

Classic Collision has announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Hampton, Va.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers


Classic Collision has announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Hampton, Va.

Related Articles

Classic Collision Aberdeen is located in the Hampton Roads area and five miles from Classic’s Hampton location. This newly renovated building is Classic’s seventh Virginia location within the past few months.

“We are pleased to end 2023 with a new location to serve the Virginia Beach communities as our newest Classic Collision center,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “I could not be happier where we stand today as an organization and look forward to an even better 2024.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Now Second Largest Collision Provider in Denver

Focus Advisors is reporting that Classic Collision has vaulted from being the fifth-largest provider to the second-largest by locations in the Denver market.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Focus Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions advisory firm who represented Colorado Auto Body in its recent sale and most of Classic Collision’s Denver-area acquisitions, is reporting that Classic Collision in just the last year has vaulted from being the fifth-largest provider to the second-largest by locations in the Denver market. Now with 15 shops in the Denver and Fort Collins areas, Classic is only second to Caliber in terms of its footprint in this high-growth and attractive MSA.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Driven Brands Launches Driven Advantage Marketplace

The new B2B digital marketplace will connect Driven Brands’ 5,000-plus automotive corporate locations, shop owners, franchises and affiliates with more than 80,000 handpicked products from third-party suppliers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Gerber Donates Recycled Ride at Leadership Conference

Gerber Collision & Glass of Ft. Lauderdale kicked off The Boyd Group’s recent Leadership Conference by donating a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-area woman.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in Chicago

Crash Champions has acquired Adams Collision in Chicago, which includes four collision repair centers serving customers in northwest Chicagoland.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds Five New Locations in Colorado

Classic Collision announced five new closings with the acquisition of Colorado Auto Body in Aurora, Denver, Castle Rock and Littleton, Colo.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Dec. 25.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Dec. 18.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The Romans Group Releases Annual White Paper on Collision Market

The collision industry hit a new benchmark in 2022 with a total addressable market of $44.8 billion.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Dec. 11.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers