Classic Collision Enters Virginia



Classic Collision has announced six new closings with the acquisition of Elite Auto Body Group in Virginia.

Elite Auto Body is one of the largest independently owned groups in the Tidewater area, where customers have been their most important asset. The Elite team has taken pride in building a relationship with each customer and taking exceptional care of their needs.

“We are not just here to fix the vehicle,” said Chris Bucci, former owner of Elite Auto Body. “We want to make this experience as positive as possible and are excited to be the first group to become Classic Collision in the state of Virginia.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are thrilled to welcome our first Virginia teammates to the Classic Family. We recognize their high service standards and strong footprint. We look forward to developing a vigorous

Virginia market with these six new locations,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.