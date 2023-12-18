 CCA Announces 2024 Tool Grant Initiative

This grant is tailored for individuals dedicated to pursuing a career in the collision repair industry, offering crucial assistance to kickstart their journey.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA), through its dedicated CCA Trade School Committee, has announced the launch of the 2024 Tool Grant initiative.

Following discussions at the previous year’s CCA board meeting, where a commitment to increased committee engagement was established, the Trade School Committee set its sights on creating a fundraising event with a meaningful purpose.

The chosen event for this year was a Skeet Shoot, open to all — vendors, members, non-members and enthusiasts alike. Despite an initial postponement due to inclement weather, the rescheduled event was a resounding success, raising $17,000. One hundred percent of these proceeds will directly fuel the 2024 CCA Tool Grant, underscoring the CCA’s commitment to its success.

This initiative stemmed from extensive brainstorming sessions aimed at addressing the technician shortage within the collision industry. While considering various options, including donations to larger industry non-profits or tuition scholarships for technical schools, the committee ultimately conceived the CCA Tool Grant as a more personal and impactful endeavor.

This grant is tailored for individuals dedicated to pursuing a career in the collision repair industry, offering crucial assistance to kickstart their journey. The CCA’s vision extends beyond 2024, envisioning a program that annually supports numerous entry-level technicians across the Carolinas. The reward will be witnessing these recipients evolve professionally, becoming integral parts of the industry’s future.

The applications for the CCA Tool Grant will be distributed to high school and college collision repair programs in the Carolinas starting Jan. 1, 2024. Submission deadline is Jan. 31, with recipients announced by April 1. Each recipient will receive a $2,000 voucher, with access to approved tool lists specific to their job requirements, enhancing their preparedness as they embark on their careers.

“We’re thrilled to kickstart this program and foster closer ties between trade school students, co-op opportunities and CCA-affiliated apprenticeships,” the CCA said. “This synergy ensures better-prepared students entering the workforce and recognizes and supports those committed to the collision repair industry.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the 2024 CCA Tool Grant winners and explore the exciting plans the CCA has in store for 2024 at carolinascollisionassociation.com.

