 New Hunter University Offers Online and In-Person Training

The platform collects all of Hunter’s extensive learning content in a single place, offering dozens of free online courses worldwide.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

Hunter Engineering has introduced Hunter University, its new global learning platform designed for easily accessible training for customers, technicians, technical school instructors, students and any other interested parties.

The platform collects all of Hunter’s extensive learning content in a single place, offering dozens of free online courses worldwide, as well as streamlined registration for hands-on, in-person courses at training centers around the U.S.

“Given the industry’s critical need, we recognize our responsibility to help train current and future technicians,” said Tom Settle, field development director for Hunter. “Hunter University makes it easy to select training in the way that suits each person best.”

All existing content was updated and refreshed as part of the nine-month effort, often converting from PowerPoint presentations to shorter, easy-to-understand dynamic modules with narration and video. The online courses are generally presented in five-minute segments, so even a 10-module course could be completed in approximately one hour.

Additionally, the online courses are accessible internationally and available in 21 languages.

The new state-of-the-art platform provides for a more individualized experience, with personal profiles, unique learning paths, task tracking and training history. Equipment certifications can be earned on a self-guided basis, while technical school instructors can download materials for use in their classes.

The course catalog offers instruction on numerous automotive service topics. Hunter University courses are designed to provide a foundation of concept theory, before completing with hands-on training.

Although training takes place with Hunter equipment and technology, students will be able to use what they’ve learned in any environment. Currently, the most popular courses are Introduction to Alignment, HunterNet 2 Tools and Uses, and ADAS Overview.

Extended, more intensive in-person training led by ASE-certified instructors is available at more than 50 training centers around the country.

“The intention behind Hunter University is to streamline everything for everybody,” said Settle. “People will be able to more rapidly develop the skills necessary for a successful and profitable career in automotive service.”

For more information, visit hunter.com/training.

