Killer Tools Introduces New-Size Punching Dies to Bumper Hole Kit

Killer Tools has introduced a new product that is an extension to their ART251 Bumper Perfect Hole Punch.

Since introducing the Bumper Perfect punch kit in 2013, new sizes have been added to the fleet of vehicles on the road today, thus the need for four new-size punching dies.

The Bumper Perfect Hole Punch Extension Kit, No. ART251EX, adds four new sizes for use with the original Bumper Perfect Hole Punch 10 size kit No. ART251. The extension kit adds the capability to punch perfect 27mm, 28.1mm, 29.3mm and 38.9mm sensor holes in plastic bumpers for Subaru, VW and many more.

