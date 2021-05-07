Connect with us

Polyvance Introduces 6480 Two-Inch Wide Magnetic Tape Spool

The two-inch Tape Thing magnetic tape spool from Collision Edge protects aluminum tape and also keeps it handy for easy access.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Polyvance announced it is now offering the two-inch Tape Thing magnetic tape spool from Collision Edge to protect the two sizes of two-inch wide aluminum tape it offers for holding broken plastic parts together while the parts are repaired with a plastic welder or adhesive.

The tape is susceptible to being damaged if dropped on the shop floor, so the Tape Thing will protect it from damage and also keep it handy for easy access. The product was designed to hold and protect masking tape, but it works perfectly to hold the Polyvance 6482 and 6485 aluminum tapes, too.

The 6480 two-inch magnetic tape spool is inserted inside the core of the aluminum tape. Flexible fingers hold the tape securely to the spool. The flange of the spool has three strong magnets imbedded inside which allow the spool to stick to any metal surface, like the side of the Polyvance Nitro-Fuzer nitrogen plastic welder. This protects the tape from being dropped and allows the user to easily spool off a length of tape when needed.

The magnetic tape spool is available for immediate shipment from Polyvance at a suggested user price of $23.95.

For more information about this product, visit polyvance.com or call (800) 633-3047.

