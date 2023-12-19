 Polyvance Releases Kenworth T880 Short Forward Axle Repair Kit

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Polyvance Releases Kenworth T880 Short Forward Axle Repair Kit

The T880SFA repair kit is an economical alternative to replacing the Kenworth T880 set-forward front axle hood.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Polyvance has announced the immediate availability of its new Kenworth T880 Short Forward Axle repair kit.

Related Articles

The Kenworth T880 set-forward front axle hood is susceptible to damage of the strut mounts. The hood is made from fiberglass, which is not weldable. Polyvance’s KEN T880SFA repair kit is an economical alternative to replacing the hood and will also create a repair that is as strong as the original.

The Kenworth T880 Short Forward Axle repair kit includes two custom-cast aluminum caps that fit over the contours in the hood where the struts mount. The caps are bonded to the hood over a large area using Polyvance’s 2510 PlastiFix two-component methacrylate adhesive. The KEN T880SFA kit includes two 200ml dual cartridges of the 2510 PlastiFix adhesive, one for each side.

The Kenworth T880 Short Forward Axle repair kit is 100% designed and built in the U.S. by Polyvance, a specialist in plastic repair and refinishing products since 1981. The new T880 forward axle kit is the latest addition to Polyvance’s growing line of Kenworth hood repair kits, which also includes solutions for other T880 hoods, as well as the popular T800 and W900 models.

To watch an installation video of this product, visit polyvance.com and search for KEN T880SFA.

You May Also Like

Products

WAI Announces New Part Numbers

WAI, a leading parts manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket, has added 25 new part numbers across their extensive catalog and parts selection.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

WAI, a leading parts manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket, remains committed to being first to market, adding 25 new part numbers across their extensive catalog and parts selection. These 100% new part numbers cover over 19.5million vehicles in operation (VIO) for popular global brands for Audi; BMW; Cadillac; Chevrolet; Fiat; Ford; Jaguar; Kia; Mercedes-Benz; Mercury; Mini Cooper; Nissan; Ram; Saab; Saturn; Suzuki; Toyota; Volkswagen; and Volvo (applicable for U.S. and Canada).

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
PRT Launches Seven New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represent nearly four million vehicles in new coverage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter’s Latest Wheel Alignment Spec Database Now Available

Semi-annual specification update includes 960-plus new and updated vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Matco Introduces 2023 Ghost Cart

Equipped with full extension roller bearing slides, the six drawers come in various sizes, accommodating tools of different dimensions and functionalities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Rotary Debuts All-Vehicle Lift Arms at SEMA Show

The new arms are designed to make it easier for auto pros to correctly spot and lift nearly any vehicle make and model — including next-generation EVs — using a single lift.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

INDASA Introduces Rhynogrip Mesh Line

The new Rhynogrip Mesh Line is an open mesh structure abrasive set to redefine the sanding experience by maximizing productivity and eliminating dust.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Showcases Red, White and Blue Products This Veterans Day

In recognition of Veterans Day, Snap-on is highlighting a couple of its products that come in patriotic colors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
INDASA Launches New E-Series Pro X Smart Repair Kit

The INDASA Group has launched the E-Series PRO X Smart Repair Kit, a new dimension to machine sanding and polishing.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Axalta Introduces Iris Mix Automated Mixing Machine

The Irus Mix is a fast and efficient fully automated and completely hands-free mixing machine for the automotive refinish industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers