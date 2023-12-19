Polyvance Releases Kenworth T880 Short Forward Axle Repair Kit

Polyvance has announced the immediate availability of its new Kenworth T880 Short Forward Axle repair kit.

The Kenworth T880 set-forward front axle hood is susceptible to damage of the strut mounts. The hood is made from fiberglass, which is not weldable. Polyvance’s KEN T880SFA repair kit is an economical alternative to replacing the hood and will also create a repair that is as strong as the original.

The Kenworth T880 Short Forward Axle repair kit includes two custom-cast aluminum caps that fit over the contours in the hood where the struts mount. The caps are bonded to the hood over a large area using Polyvance’s 2510 PlastiFix two-component methacrylate adhesive. The KEN T880SFA kit includes two 200ml dual cartridges of the 2510 PlastiFix adhesive, one for each side.

The Kenworth T880 Short Forward Axle repair kit is 100% designed and built in the U.S. by Polyvance, a specialist in plastic repair and refinishing products since 1981. The new T880 forward axle kit is the latest addition to Polyvance’s growing line of Kenworth hood repair kits, which also includes solutions for other T880 hoods, as well as the popular T800 and W900 models.

To watch an installation video of this product, visit polyvance.com and search for KEN T880SFA.