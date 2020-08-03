Polyvance, a specialist in automotive plastic repair since 1981, has always promoted plastic welding as the primary repair process. Because of this, they have traditionally offered the widest variety of plastic welding rod materials, profiles and colors.

In response to industry and customer demands, Polyvance is announcing the availability of two new welding rod profiles for the R18 glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene welding rod.

R18 is a polypropylene reinforced with 15% long glass fiber. This material is used on radiator supports and many other underhood components. It is also used on late-model Sea Doo personal watercraft hulls. The identification symbol is PP+GF, usually with a number behind the “GF” indicating the weight percentage of glass fiber in the blend.

Polyvance has added two new profiles to the R18 family: the -02 profile 3/16” diameter round rod and the -05 profile 5/8” wide ribbon. These new profiles join the existing -04 profile 3/8″ wide ribbon. R18 is only available in black. It may be used to reinforce the backside of welds on unreinforced PP materials.

For more information, visit polyvance.com or call (800) 633-3047.