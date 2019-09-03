Polyvance Releases Three New Welding Rod Materials

Polyvance has announced the availability of three new welding rod materials.

R18 is a polypropylene reinforced with 15% long glass fiber. This material is now used on some radiator supports and other support components. The R18 only comes in the -04 (3/8″ wide flat ribbon) profile and can only be used with the nitrogen plastic welder. R18 is only available in black. It may be used to reinforce the backside of welds on unreinforced PP materials. The R18 is available in 30 ft. and 1-lb. packs (part nos. R18-04-03-BK and R18-04-04-BK).

R19 is a high-density polyethylene reinforced with 15% long glass fiber. Although it hasn’t been used on passenger vehicles yet, it is seen in industrial applications. R19 is available in natural color only (i.e. non-pigmented) and in two profiles, -04 and -08 (corner rod). The corner rod is ideal for doing fillet welds in sheet fabrication. The part numbers are: -04 profile (3/8″ wide) – R19-04-03-NT and R19-04-04-NT; -08 profile (corner rod) – R19-08-03-NT and R19-08-04-NT.

R20 is a blend of polycarbonate and ABS (PC+ABS), a rigid plastic that is used on some automotive exterior panels and underhood support panels. Currently, the only available profile is -01 (1/8″ round rod) and the color is white. It is available in 30 ft. and 1-lb. packs (part nos. R20-01-03-WH and R20-01-04-WH).

For more information, contact your PBE jobber or equipment distributor for pricing or visit www.polyvance.com.