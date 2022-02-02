ProMaxx Introduces Hex Adapter for Ratchet

ProMAXX Tool has introduced a new PowerDrive Hex Adapter that converts any type of 1/4-inch drive ratchet — including electric, air and hand — into a powerful, high-torque hex screwdriver. What makes it different from other ratchet adapters is its small, 1/2-inch-tall profile. The compact adapter design allows users to reach limited access areas with an included straight-head or Phillips-head hardened-steel bit.

Additionally, the PowerDrive Hex accepts any 1/4-inch security hex shank specialty bit. This allows technicians to use their ratchet for any repair, even in the tightest sections of the engine compartment.

“Technicians are plagued by having to access stubborn fasteners in difficult-to-reach places,” said Jeffrey Del Rossa, founder and president of ProMAXX. “These tasks often require more torque than it is possible to deliver manually with the tooling by hand. Attaching the PowerDrive Hex to a 1/4-inch drive ratchet gives techs the torque they need to speed up the process and become more productive.”