Rechargeable Color-Matching Light Featuring All-Daylight

Innovative Tools’ SUNMATCH 3 High CRI+ LED work light with all daylight is a handheld, rechargeable light with excellent color rendering properties for perfect color match.



Depending on the type of job at hand, SUNMATCH 3 features an all-daylight function, providing you with the option to choose between five different color temperatures. A spotlight for inspection is included at the top. It comes supplied with a two-step operating option.

Place the lamp anywhere you want during inspection with the turnable sturdy hook or the strong built-in magnet. The ﬂexible lamp head tilts up to 180 degrees.



SUNMATCH 3 also features durable construction and is dustproof as well as waterproof, IP65. It comes supplied with a solvent-resistant glass lens. The battery indicator at the front indicates when the battery must be recharged.

For more information, visit www.innovativetools.com or call (866) 438-4884.