Body Shop Business
Products/Innovative Tools
ago

Rechargeable Color-Matching Light Featuring All-Daylight

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Fix Auto USA Expands to its 10th State

The Theory of 5: Youth and Experience

JD Power: New Vehicle Sales Slow, Discounts Rise

Kaeser Introduces New, More Efficient VFD Models

Rechargeable Color-Matching Light Featuring All-Daylight

ASA Collision Operations Committee Concerned with State Farm's Scanning Document

AMi Now Offering FCA Online Courses

John Eagle Plaintiff Discusses Post-Verdict Life in Interview

LKQ Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With GUNIWHEEL

Advanced Measurement Systems Offers New Promotion

Innovative Tools’ SUNMATCH 3 High CRI+ LED work light with all daylight is a handheld, rechargeable light with excellent color rendering properties for perfect color match.

Depending on the type of job at hand, SUNMATCH 3 features an all-daylight function, providing you with the option to choose between five different color temperatures. A spotlight for inspection is included at the top. It comes supplied with a two-step operating option.

Place the lamp anywhere you want during inspection with the turnable sturdy hook or the strong built-in magnet. The ﬂexible lamp head tilts up to 180 degrees.

SUNMATCH 3 also features durable construction and is dustproof as well as waterproof, IP65. It comes supplied with a solvent-resistant glass lens. The battery indicator at the front indicates when the battery must be recharged.

For more information, visit www.innovativetools.com or call (866) 438-4884.

Show Full Article