 Registration Open for Auto Care Association Fall Leadership Days

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

Registration Open for Auto Care Association Fall Leadership Days

The event will be held Sept. 20-22, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Registration for the Auto Care Association’s Fall Leadership Days and Legislative Summit events is now open. The events will be held Sept. 20-22, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. For the second time, the Auto Care Association’s Legislative Summit will be held at the same location and in conjunction with the Fall Leadership Days event. These two events are held together to harness the power of the Auto Care Association’s leaders who make a difference inside and outside of the industry. 

Related Articles

The Auto Care Legislative Summit is the only legislative fly-in event specifically focused on the issues impacting the independent aftermarket industry. The summit includes education on relevant policy issues, remarks from top policymakers and individual meetings with members of Congress and their staff on Capitol Hill. The Auto Care Association’s government affairs team equips all attendees with the schedules, resources and talking points for each meeting. Only the attendees’ presence and passion for the industry is needed. 

The Auto Care Association’s Fall Leadership Days event is for the association’s top volunteers and engaged members to discuss industry issues and drive key initiatives. 

The event brings together the volunteer leaders of the association’s member communities and advisory committees to discuss community and industry trends and help steer the direction of the association’s initiatives and efforts. Non-committee members are permitted to attend these meetings, unless other specified.  

“The efforts we’re seeing this summer to stop our industry’s momentum of securing our right to repair are only ramping up,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “I hope to see faces from across our industry at the Legislative Summit this fall, where we will speak in one unified voice with members of Congress on the importance of supporting our industry by passing the REPAIR Act.” 

Registration is required for both events. A registration fee is required to attend the 2023 Auto Care Fall Leadership Days event. This fee is waived for official volunteer leaders.  

For further details on these two events, including hotel and registration information, visit autocare.org/leadershipdays.  

You May Also Like

Associations

Tickets Now Available for 2023 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala

Hall of Fame members Steve Ames, John Iannotte and Mitch Williams are among the industry icons who will be recognized at the SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Tickets for the 2023 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala, an event that will honor this year’s Hall of Fame members and fellow industry leaders, are now available at sema.org/gala. The prestigious annual celebration is open to the industry and will be held Friday, July 21 at the Anaheim Marriot in Anaheim, Calif.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
Bryce Boyer Joins CIECA Board of Trustees Representing Allstate

CIECA announced that Bryce Boyer, business partner lead consultant for Allstate Insurance Company, joined CIECA’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
YANG Announces 2023 Leadership 2.0 Scholarship Recipient

The Young Auto Care Network Group has selected Cynthia Talamantes of Global Parts Distributors to represent YANG at the University of the Aftermarket’s 2023-2024 Leadership 2.0 Program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Opens Nominations for SEMA Industry Awards

SEMA members have until July 14 to nominate outstanding businesses and individuals for SEMA Industry Awards.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Event on Auto Body Laws and Regulations a Success

AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee and AASP/NJ board member Ken Miller walked collision repairers through some of the most important rules and regulations they may not be aware of concerning auto body repair facilities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CIECA Announces Webinar on Future of Automotive Technologies

The next CIECA webinar, “The Future Digital Landscape: Embracing Blue-Sky Thinking”, is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow 8.1% in 2023

Newly released 2024 Auto Care Factbook report shows automotive aftermarket industry with 9.7% growth rate in 2022, exceeding projections and demonstrating continued stable growth year over year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Elects Board Leadership for 2023-24

WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Announces Rivian as New Corporate Member

SCRS announced that Rivian Automotive is the newest automobile manufacturer to join the association as a corporate member.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers