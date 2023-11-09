Rotary Debuts All-Vehicle Lift Arms at SEMA Show

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, debuted its new, patent-pending all-vehicle (AV) lift arms at the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The new arms are a breakthrough innovation from Rotary designed to make it easier for automotive service professionals to correctly spot and lift nearly any vehicle make and model — including next-generation EVs — using a single lift.

As vehicle designs continue to evolve in recent years, selecting the right lift equipment is becoming more of a challenge for automotive service professionals. As a result, shops have had to utilize multiple types of lifts to provide full service or offer limited service on some vehicles due to space constraints.

The new Rotary AV lift arms allow for maximum reach and retraction to properly lift all vehicles within the rated lift capacity using OEM-recommended pick-up points. Both large and small shops can now easily lift EVs, imports and luxury vehicles and will never have to turn business away because of the inability to properly lift specific vehicles.

“Whether retrofitting an existing Rotary SPOA10 series lift or installing a next-generation lift system with the AV arms, shops will have the only automotive two-post lift they’ll ever need,” said Jason Matthews, director of product management for Rotary.

The unique arm design eliminates the need to re-spot vehicles to properly reach OEM-recommended pick-up points, offering another example of how Rotary is “Serving the Shop” and helping shop owners and technicians run their repair operations more efficiently maximizing labor time and cost savings.

Among the numerous benefits the new AV lift arms bring to the automotive service space, Rotary highlights the following innovative features of the product:

Full clearance on EVs for easy battery removal and service

The shortest arm retraction in the industry by up to nine inches (ideal for EVs, SUVs and unibodies in addition to standard vehicles)

A 30% larger pick-up range than conventional two-stage lifts for easier vehicle spotting

The lowest profile arms for a two-post lift in the industry designed for working on low profile vehicles without interference.

“A lot of people talk about the importance of future-proofing automotive service shops to prepare for the surge in EVs,” Matthews said. “This is all that and then some. It’s helping shops prepare to service more vehicles, optimize operations and increase profits.”

For more information about Rotary’s AV arms and whether your lift may qualify for an upgrade, visit: https://rotarylift.com/av-arms/.