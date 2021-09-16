Connect with us

SATA Introduces SATAjet X 5500 True Soul Spray Gun

The new SATAjet X 5500 True Soul is adorned with colorful, fanciful motifs such as dragons, female beauties, exotic fish, eagles or a skull.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SATA has introduced the new SATAjet X 5500 True Soul, a spray gun that is truly inspiring with its wild, beautiful and vivid design. Colorful, fanciful motifs such as dragons, female beauties, exotic fish, eagles or a skull adorn the True Soul.

Well-known American airbrush artist Leah Gall, who designed the SATAjet 4000 B Heart & Soul 10 years ago, has also designed the True Soul – perhaps allowing the world to catch a glimpse of her own multifaceted, colorful life.

This special-edition spray gun is available in select nozzle sizes of the SATAjet X 5500, HVLP and RP technology, I and O nozzle sets in standard format only. It is fully functional and suitable for daily use in the spraybooth.

The limited SATAjet X 5500 True Soul special edition will be available soon from local SATA dealers – but only while supplies last.

