ASE Education Foundation to Hold 6th Annual Training Conference for Automotive Instructors

The ASE Education Foundation announced it will be holding its 6th annual Instructor Training Conference July 22-25, 2019, at the Embassy Suites Hotel, in Frisco, Texas.

The conference will offer more than 60 technical sessions providing more than 100 hours of available training over three days. Tracks will be available for automotive, collision repair and medium/heavy truck instructors.

Session presenters will represent over 35 organizations involved in all aspects of the automotive industry, including 10 OE manufacturers.

Michael Brustein, partner at Brustein & Manasevit PLLC, will present the keynote address, discussing new features of Perkins V. On-site ASE certification testing will also be available during the conference.

“We aim to provide the best mix of professional development and technical training possible for instructors,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Thanks to our ASE Education Foundation partners, our conference sponsors and our technical presenters, conference participants will benefit from a great week of networking and learning.”

Conference registration is now open at www.ASEeducationfoundation.org/events. For presentation and sponsorship opportunities, contact Jenn Holland at [email protected] or (703) 669-6619.