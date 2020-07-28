SEM Expands Product Offering with New Plastic Masking Film

SEM Products has announced the release of Extreme Blue Plastic Masking Film and Transparent Plastic Masking Film. The addition of masking materials marks a milestone of growth as the company broadens its offerings and delivers comprehensive solutions to distribution and end-user customers.

Click Here to Read More

“We are excited to add plastic sheeting to our expanding product offering,” said Brian Goff, general manager at SEM Products. “For more than 70 years, SEM has built its reputation as an American manufacturer of innovative products for the automotive refinish and commercial coatings markets. Now and always, SEM remains committed to providing our customers the portfolio of products they need to enhance their day-to-day operations.”

Extreme Blue Plastic Masking Film’s multi-layer, tear-resistant design helps technicians save time and avoid masking tears or re-bagging the vehicle. Its specialty treatment delivers exceptional adhesion to waterborne and solvent-based coatings to prevent flaking.

Transparent Plastic Masking Film delivers all the necessary features including paintability and treatment for topcoat adhesion. The clear plastic allows technicians to easily identify where to trim plastic sheeting around edges.

In this all-new category for SEM, four plastic sheeting options offer reliable and easy to use masking films that cling to substrates for optimal protection against overspray and other contaminants:

Part no. 91161 Transparent Plastic Masking Film – 16’ x 350’

Part no. 91162 Extreme Blue Plastic Masking Film – 16’ x 350’

Part no. 91201 Transparent Plastic Masking Film – 20’ x 350’

Part no. 91202 Extreme Blue Plastic Masking Film – 20’ x 350’

For more information, visit semproducts.com.