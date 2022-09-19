SEMA Show Concludes with Expanded After-Party

After the SEMA Show concludes, the iconic cars and trucks from the business-to-business event will emerge from the Las Vegas Convention Center and make their way to SEMA Ignited — the official SEMA Show after-party where consumers will have their first chance to see the one-of-a-kind vehicles that debuted at the world’s premier automotive trade gathering earlier that week. Taking place at the convention center’s West Hall Parking Lot from 3-10 p.m. PST on Friday, Nov. 4, SEMA Ignited is a combination of a car show, parade, music, food, entertainment and exhibitions all rolled into what becomes the ultimate automotive celebration.

SEMA Ignited is a combination of a car show, parade, music, food, entertainment and exhibitions all rolled into what becomes the ultimate automotive celebration. Now in its eighth year, SEMA Ignited is where consumers see, hear, and — in some cases — get up-close and connect with award-winning vehicles and their owners. With more vendors and exhibitors than ever before, the 2022 SEMA Ignited is where car enthusiasts will be able to discover the newest trends, learn about new products, meet industry celebrities and experience the excitement of the growing aftermarket firsthand. In addition to demonstrations from Formula DRIFT drivers from throughout the world, this year’s event will include simultaneous live attractions and activations. One of this year’s main attractions is the Urias Globe of Death, a group of daredevil motorcycle riders who perform jaw-dropping stunts in a mesh sphere ball. “There is something for everyone at SEMA Ignited,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “As the official after-party of the SEMA Show, guests of all ages can come and experience the best of the SEMA Show, see the custom builds, meet automotive celebrities and enjoy live entertainment. Our exhibitors and builders are anxious to meet with the public and show off their latest products and unique builds.”

General admission tickets allow access into SEMA Ignited. Car enthusiasts may choose to purchase upgraded tickets for reserved seating where they’ll be able to sit and watch the SEMA Cruise and performances from Formula DRIFT and the Urias Globe of Death. A limited number of Friday Experience packages are available for general admission into SEMA Ignited, as well as entrance into the SEMA Show on Nov. 4 and comes with a one-year SEMA Individual Membership. “The SEMA Ignited Friday Experience is a rare opportunity for gearheads to experience the trade-only SEMA Show and engage with the industry as SEMA Individual Members,” said Gattuso. “Through the Friday Experience, enthusiasts will get a behind-the-scenes look at what industry professionals are doing at the SEMA Show and witness the trends as they are happening.”

